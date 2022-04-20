Mastek Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.53 crore, up 20.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.53 crore in March 2022 up 20.35% from Rs. 483.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.90 crore in March 2022 up 31.96% from Rs. 60.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.62 crore in March 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 109.18 crore in March 2021.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 26.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.14 in March 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,810.50 on April 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and 111.43% over the last 12 months.