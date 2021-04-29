Mastek Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 483.21 crore, up 43.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 483.21 crore in March 2021 up 43.53% from Rs. 336.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.55 crore in March 2021 up 78.14% from Rs. 33.99 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.18 crore in March 2021 up 44.21% from Rs. 75.71 crore in March 2020.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 24.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.03 in March 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 1,526.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.07% returns over the last 6 months and 563.45% over the last 12 months.