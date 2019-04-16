Mastek Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore, up 19.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.10 crore in March 2019 up 19.41% from Rs. 223.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2019 up 41.33% from Rs. 19.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.21 crore in March 2019 up 20.74% from Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2018.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 11.47 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.19 in March 2018.

Mastek shares closed at 462.00 on April 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.59% returns over the last 6 months and -21.89% over the last 12 months.