Mastek Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore in June 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 516.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.16 crore in June 2022 up 11.36% from Rs. 69.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.98 crore in June 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.43 in June 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,080.25 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.92% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.25 581.53 516.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 570.25 581.53 516.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 308.76 291.23 257.21
Depreciation 11.09 12.16 9.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.27 169.61 146.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.13 108.53 103.04
Other Income 25.76 17.93 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.89 126.46 107.74
Interest 1.97 2.52 1.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.92 123.94 106.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.92 123.94 106.03
Tax 37.56 35.71 25.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.36 88.23 80.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.36 88.23 80.21
Minority Interest -7.20 -8.33 -10.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.16 79.90 69.29
Equity Share Capital 15.02 15.01 12.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 26.74 27.43
Diluted EPS 25.15 26.15 26.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.70 26.74 27.43
Diluted EPS 25.15 26.15 26.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:11 pm
