Mastek Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.25 crore in June 2022 up 10.41% from Rs. 516.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.16 crore in June 2022 up 11.36% from Rs. 69.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.98 crore in June 2022 up 14.9% from Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.43 in June 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 2,080.25 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.92% returns over the last 6 months and -23.37% over the last 12 months.