Mastek Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 516.47 crore, up 33.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.47 crore in June 2021 up 33.78% from Rs. 386.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.30 crore in June 2021 up 71.41% from Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.48 crore in June 2021 up 38.51% from Rs. 84.82 crore in June 2020.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 27.43 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.62 in June 2020.

Mastek shares closed at 2,491.25 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.82% returns over the last 6 months and 487.28% over the last 12 months.