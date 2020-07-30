Mastek Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 386.06 crore, up 55.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.06 crore in June 2020 up 55.96% from Rs. 247.54 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.43 crore in June 2020 up 66.93% from Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.82 crore in June 2020 up 123.15% from Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2019.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 16.62 in June 2020 from Rs. 10.10 in June 2019.

Mastek shares closed at 496.95 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.61% returns over the last 6 months and 30.88% over the last 12 months.