Mastek Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.54 crore, up 1.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.54 crore in June 2019 up 1.43% from Rs. 244.04 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.22 crore in June 2019 up 7.84% from Rs. 22.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.01 crore in June 2019 up 11.56% from Rs. 34.07 crore in June 2018.

Mastek EPS has increased to Rs. 10.10 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.47 in June 2018.

Mastek shares closed at 455.45 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -12.13% over the last 12 months.