Mastek Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 658.66 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 658.66 crore in December 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 551.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.18 crore in December 2022 down 12.85% from Rs. 73.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.74 crore in December 2022 down 1.83% from Rs. 121.97 crore in December 2021.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.81 in December 2021.

Mastek shares closed at 1,680.85 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.78% over the last 12 months.

Mastek
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 658.66 625.30 551.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 658.66 625.30 551.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 346.38 340.00 273.16
Depreciation 19.59 17.09 10.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 198.57 177.90 162.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.12 90.31 105.68
Other Income 6.03 6.91 5.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.15 97.22 111.42
Interest 8.24 5.25 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.91 91.97 109.82
Exceptional Items -- 25.32 --
P/L Before Tax 91.91 117.29 109.82
Tax 24.79 31.09 26.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.12 86.20 83.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.12 86.20 83.45
Minority Interest -2.94 -7.10 -9.81
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.18 79.10 73.64
Equity Share Capital 15.04 15.03 14.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.34 26.31 24.81
Diluted EPS 20.95 25.81 24.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.34 26.31 24.81
Diluted EPS 20.95 25.81 24.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm