Mastek Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 243.68 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.68 crore in December 2019 down 8.05% from Rs. 265.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.01 crore in December 2019 down 1.92% from Rs. 26.52 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2019 up 7.9% from Rs. 40.02 crore in December 2018.

Mastek EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 11.12 in December 2018.

Mastek shares closed at 441.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 9.75% over the last 12 months.