Mastek Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.00 crore, Up 26.49% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mastek are: Net Sales at Rs 265.00 crore in December 2018 Up 26.49% from Rs. 209.51 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.52 crore in December 2018 Up 43.9% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.02 crore in December 2018 Up 27.01% from Rs. 31.51 crore in December 2017. Mastek EPS has Increased to Rs. 11.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.82 in December 2017. Mastek shares closed at 428.85 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.51% returns over the last 6 months and 3.39% over the last 12 months. Mastek Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 265.00 257.07 209.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 265.00 257.07 209.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 149.29 149.70 126.34 Depreciation 4.31 4.79 4.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 81.71 76.05 57.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.69 26.53 20.73 Other Income 6.02 8.70 5.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.71 35.23 26.55 Interest 1.35 2.42 1.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.36 32.81 25.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.36 32.81 25.08 Tax 7.84 7.71 6.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.52 25.10 18.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.52 25.10 18.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.52 25.10 18.43 Equity Share Capital 11.94 11.89 11.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.12 10.55 7.82 Diluted EPS 10.48 9.91 7.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.12 10.55 7.82 Diluted EPS 10.48 9.91 7.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 17, 2019 02:57 pm