Mastek Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.00 crore, Up 26.49% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 265.00 257.07 209.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 265.00 257.07 209.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 149.29 149.70 126.34 Depreciation 4.31 4.79 4.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 81.71 76.05 57.48 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.69 26.53 20.73 Other Income 6.02 8.70 5.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.71 35.23 26.55 Interest 1.35 2.42 1.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.36 32.81 25.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.36 32.81 25.08 Tax 7.84 7.71 6.65 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.52 25.10 18.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.52 25.10 18.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.52 25.10 18.43 Equity Share Capital 11.94 11.89 11.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.12 10.55 7.82 Diluted EPS 10.48 9.91 7.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.12 10.55 7.82 Diluted EPS 10.48 9.91 7.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited