Mask Investment Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 122.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 122.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 83.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Mask Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Mask Investment shares closed at 162.55 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 365.09% returns over the last 6 months and 364.43% over the last 12 months.