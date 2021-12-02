MARKET NEWS

Mask Investment Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

December 02, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mask Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 15.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 74.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Mask Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Mask Investment shares closed at 37.75 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)

Mask Investments
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.020.030.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost------
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.040.010.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.020.02
Other Income0.03--0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.020.06
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.020.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.020.020.06
Tax0.000.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.020.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.020.06
Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.050.19
Diluted EPS0.050.050.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.050.050.19
Diluted EPS0.050.050.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mask Investment #Mask Investments #Results
first published: Dec 2, 2021 07:33 pm

