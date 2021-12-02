Mask Investment Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 15.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 74.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Mask Investment EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2020.

Mask Investment shares closed at 37.75 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)