Mask Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 42.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 39.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Mask Investment shares closed at 58.75 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -63.86% returns over the last 6 months and 67.86% over the last 12 months.