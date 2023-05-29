English
    Mask Investment Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mask Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 42.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 39.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Mask Investment shares closed at 58.75 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -63.86% returns over the last 6 months and 67.86% over the last 12 months.

    Mask Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.170.11
    Other Operating Income----0.00
    Total Income From Operations0.060.170.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.050.06
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.110.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.110.02
    Interest0.02--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.110.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.110.02
    Tax-0.010.030.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.08-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.08-0.05
    Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.26-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.26-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.26-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.090.26-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 01:11 pm