Mask Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 48.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 0.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Mask Investment shares closed at 56.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.44% returns over the last 6 months