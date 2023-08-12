English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mask Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mask Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 48.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 0.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Mask Investment shares closed at 56.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.44% returns over the last 6 months

    Mask Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.060.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.060.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.070.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.010.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.01-0.03
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.01-0.03
    Interest0.010.02--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.04-0.03
    Tax-0.01-0.01-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.03-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.03-0.02
    Equity Share Capital3.053.053.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.09-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.09-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.09-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.09-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mask Investment #Mask Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!