Mask Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 565.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 565.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 313.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.