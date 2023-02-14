Mask Investment Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 565.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 565.17% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 313.68% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Mask Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Mask Investment shares closed at 65.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.59% returns over the last 12 months.