Mask Investment Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 16.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 24.2% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Mask Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Mask Investment shares closed at 37.20 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and 7.83% over the last 12 months.