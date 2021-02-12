Mask Investment Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 22.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 87.9% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Mask Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Mask Investment shares closed at 34.50 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)