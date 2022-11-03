 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MAS Financial S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore in September 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 156.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 127.89 crore in September 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in September 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.

MAS Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.95 197.08 156.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.95 197.08 156.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.41 13.33 9.53
Depreciation 0.61 0.51 0.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 12.10 8.46 8.32
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.62 20.94 10.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.20 153.85 127.20
Other Income 0.07 1.25 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.27 155.09 127.47
Interest 110.84 92.84 75.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.43 62.26 51.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.43 62.26 51.53
Tax 16.36 15.73 13.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.07 46.52 38.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.07 46.52 38.32
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.98 8.51 7.01
Diluted EPS 8.98 8.51 7.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.98 8.51 7.01
Diluted EPS 8.98 8.51 7.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am
