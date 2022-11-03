MAS Financial S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore in September 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 156.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 127.89 crore in September 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in September 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.