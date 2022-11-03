English
    MAS Financial S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore in September 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 156.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 127.89 crore in September 2021.

    MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in September 2021.

    Close

    MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.

    MAS Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.95197.08156.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.95197.08156.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.4113.339.53
    Depreciation0.610.510.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies12.108.468.32
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6220.9410.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.20153.85127.20
    Other Income0.071.250.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.27155.09127.47
    Interest110.8492.8475.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.4362.2651.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.4362.2651.53
    Tax16.3615.7313.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.0746.5238.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.0746.5238.32
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.988.517.01
    Diluted EPS8.988.517.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.988.517.01
    Diluted EPS8.988.517.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #MAS Financial S #MAS Financial Services #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am