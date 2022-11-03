MAS Financial S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore, up 46.96% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 229.95 crore in September 2022 up 46.96% from Rs. 156.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.07 crore in September 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.31% from Rs. 127.89 crore in September 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.01 in September 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|229.95
|197.08
|156.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|229.95
|197.08
|156.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.41
|13.33
|9.53
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.51
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12.10
|8.46
|8.32
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.62
|20.94
|10.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|176.20
|153.85
|127.20
|Other Income
|0.07
|1.25
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|176.27
|155.09
|127.47
|Interest
|110.84
|92.84
|75.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|65.43
|62.26
|51.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|65.43
|62.26
|51.53
|Tax
|16.36
|15.73
|13.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|49.07
|46.52
|38.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|49.07
|46.52
|38.32
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.98
|8.51
|7.01
|Diluted EPS
|8.98
|8.51
|7.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.98
|8.51
|7.01
|Diluted EPS
|8.98
|8.51
|7.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
