MAS Financial S Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore, up 2.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.47 crore in September 2021 up 2.52% from Rs. 152.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.32 crore in September 2021 up 12.04% from Rs. 34.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.89 crore in September 2021 up 10.35% from Rs. 115.90 crore in September 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.26 in September 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 749.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -8.13% over the last 12 months.