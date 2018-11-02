MAS Financial S Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.38 crore, up 26.94% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.38 crore in September 2018 up 26.94% from Rs. 105.86 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in September 2018 up 37.86% from Rs. 25.09 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.46 crore in September 2018 up 30.82% from Rs. 78.32 crore in September 2017.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2017.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 477.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.38
|121.36
|105.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.38
|121.36
|105.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.17
|11.62
|9.02
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.30
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12.51
|13.75
|10.31
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.50
|6.52
|8.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.87
|89.16
|77.79
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.29
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|102.14
|89.45
|78.01
|Interest
|48.47
|42.61
|39.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|53.67
|46.84
|38.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|53.67
|46.84
|38.45
|Tax
|19.09
|16.38
|13.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|34.58
|30.46
|25.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|34.58
|30.46
|25.09
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|49.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.33
|5.57
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.33
|5.57
|5.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.33
|5.57
|5.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.33
|5.57
|5.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited