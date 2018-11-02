MAS Financial S Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.38 crore, up 26.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 134.38 crore in September 2018 up 26.94% from Rs. 105.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.58 crore in September 2018 up 37.86% from Rs. 25.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.46 crore in September 2018 up 30.82% from Rs. 78.32 crore in September 2017.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2017.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 477.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and -27.49% over the last 12 months.