MAS Financial S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 138.85 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 111.53 crore in March 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in March 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.23
|171.72
|138.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.23
|171.72
|138.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.39
|11.76
|7.30
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.41
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.78
|6.80
|7.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.51
|15.80
|12.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.09
|136.94
|110.75
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.06
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.27
|137.00
|111.05
|Interest
|90.54
|83.13
|61.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|56.73
|53.88
|49.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|56.73
|53.88
|49.97
|Tax
|14.16
|13.77
|13.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.57
|40.10
|36.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.57
|40.10
|36.53
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|7.34
|6.68
|Diluted EPS
|7.79
|7.34
|6.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.79
|7.34
|6.68
|Diluted EPS
|7.79
|7.34
|6.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited