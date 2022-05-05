 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MAS Financial S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 138.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 111.53 crore in March 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in March 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.

MAS Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 180.23 171.72 138.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 180.23 171.72 138.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.39 11.76 7.30
Depreciation 0.47 0.41 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.78 6.80 7.52
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.51 15.80 12.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.09 136.94 110.75
Other Income 0.19 0.06 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 147.27 137.00 111.05
Interest 90.54 83.13 61.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.73 53.88 49.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.73 53.88 49.97
Tax 14.16 13.77 13.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.57 40.10 36.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.57 40.10 36.53
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 7.34 6.68
Diluted EPS 7.79 7.34 6.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.79 7.34 6.68
Diluted EPS 7.79 7.34 6.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
