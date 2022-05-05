MAS Financial S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.8% from Rs. 138.85 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.57 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.74 crore in March 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 111.53 crore in March 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.68 in March 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.