MAS Financial S Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore, down 19.54% Y-o-Y
May 20, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore in March 2021 down 19.54% from Rs. 172.57 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2021 up 2.35% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.53 crore in March 2021 down 5.11% from Rs. 117.54 crore in March 2020.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2020.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 877.10 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 58.68% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|138.85
|141.47
|172.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|138.85
|141.47
|172.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.30
|7.28
|12.77
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.53
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|7.52
|13.49
|32.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.80
|8.48
|9.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.75
|111.69
|116.65
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.62
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|111.05
|112.31
|116.95
|Interest
|61.08
|63.94
|69.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|49.97
|48.38
|47.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|49.97
|48.38
|47.95
|Tax
|13.44
|12.20
|12.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.53
|36.18
|35.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.53
|36.18
|35.69
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.68
|6.62
|6.53
|Diluted EPS
|6.68
|6.62
|6.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.68
|6.62
|6.53
|Diluted EPS
|6.68
|6.62
|6.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited