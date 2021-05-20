MAS Financial S Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore, down 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore in March 2021 down 19.54% from Rs. 172.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.53 crore in March 2021 up 2.35% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.53 crore in March 2021 down 5.11% from Rs. 117.54 crore in March 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.53 in March 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 877.10 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 58.68% over the last 12 months.