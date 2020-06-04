MAS Financial S Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore, up 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.57 crore in March 2020 up 10.96% from Rs. 155.52 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2020 down 14.24% from Rs. 41.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.54 crore in March 2020 down 3.1% from Rs. 121.30 crore in March 2019.

MAS Financial S EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2019.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 634.35 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.57% over the last 12 months.