MAS Financial S Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.55 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.55 crore in June 2023 up 41.34% from Rs. 197.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2023 up 23.06% from Rs. 46.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.33 crore in June 2023 up 40.96% from Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2022.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2022.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 790.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 38.46% over the last 12 months.