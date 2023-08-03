English
    MAS Financial S Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 278.55 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 278.55 crore in June 2023 up 41.34% from Rs. 197.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.25 crore in June 2023 up 23.06% from Rs. 46.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.33 crore in June 2023 up 40.96% from Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2022.

    MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2022.

    MAS Financial S shares closed at 790.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 38.46% over the last 12 months.

    MAS Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations278.55269.17197.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations278.55269.17197.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9117.3813.33
    Depreciation0.770.660.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies18.8318.248.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0020.0620.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax217.04212.83153.85
    Other Income1.521.081.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax218.56213.91155.09
    Interest142.76143.5092.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.8070.4162.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.8070.4162.26
    Tax18.5514.8615.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.2555.5546.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.2555.5546.52
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4710.168.51
    Diluted EPS10.4710.168.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4710.168.51
    Diluted EPS10.4710.168.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

