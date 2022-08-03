MAS Financial S Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.08 crore, up 33.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.08 crore in June 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 147.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.52 crore in June 2022 up 26.33% from Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 119.95 crore in June 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.74 in June 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 571.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.08
|180.23
|147.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.08
|180.23
|147.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.33
|12.39
|8.55
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.47
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.46
|3.78
|14.10
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.94
|16.51
|5.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.85
|147.09
|118.70
|Other Income
|1.25
|0.19
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.09
|147.27
|119.47
|Interest
|92.84
|90.54
|69.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.26
|56.73
|49.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.26
|56.73
|49.53
|Tax
|15.73
|14.16
|12.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.52
|42.57
|36.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.52
|42.57
|36.83
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.51
|7.79
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|8.51
|7.79
|6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.51
|7.79
|6.74
|Diluted EPS
|8.51
|7.79
|6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited