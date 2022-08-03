MAS Financial S Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.08 crore, up 33.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.08 crore in June 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 147.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.52 crore in June 2022 up 26.33% from Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.60 crore in June 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 119.95 crore in June 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.51 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.74 in June 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 571.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.