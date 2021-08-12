MAS Financial S Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.73 crore, down 6.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.73 crore in June 2021 down 6.92% from Rs. 158.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in June 2021 up 3.34% from Rs. 35.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.95 crore in June 2021 up 2.02% from Rs. 117.57 crore in June 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.52 in June 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 772.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.01% returns over the last 6 months and 18.72% over the last 12 months.