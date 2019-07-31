MAS Financial S Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 159.11 crore, up 31.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.11 crore in June 2019 up 31.1% from Rs. 121.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.73 crore in June 2019 up 33.7% from Rs. 30.46 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.57 crore in June 2019 up 42.14% from Rs. 89.75 crore in June 2018.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.57 in June 2018.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 600.10 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.57% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.