MAS Financial S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore, up 46.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.64% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 40.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 137.41 crore in December 2021.

MAS Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.82 229.95 171.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.82 229.95 171.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.95 15.41 11.76
Depreciation 0.62 0.61 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 14.19 12.10 6.80
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.48 25.62 15.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.57 176.20 136.94
Other Income 0.61 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.18 176.27 137.00
Interest 127.64 110.84 83.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.53 65.43 53.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.53 65.43 53.88
Tax 17.28 16.36 13.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.25 49.07 40.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.25 49.07 40.10
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.38 8.98 7.34
Diluted EPS 9.38 8.98 7.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.38 8.98 7.34
Diluted EPS 9.38 8.98 7.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
