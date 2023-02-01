MAS Financial S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore, up 46.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.64% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 40.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 137.41 crore in December 2021.