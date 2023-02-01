English
    MAS Financial S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore, up 46.64% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.64% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 40.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 137.41 crore in December 2021.

    MAS Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations251.82229.95171.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations251.82229.95171.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9515.4111.76
    Depreciation0.620.610.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.1912.106.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4825.6215.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.57176.20136.94
    Other Income0.610.070.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax196.18176.27137.00
    Interest127.64110.8483.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.5365.4353.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.5365.4353.88
    Tax17.2816.3613.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2549.0740.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2549.0740.10
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.388.987.34
    Diluted EPS9.388.987.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.388.987.34
    Diluted EPS9.388.987.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
