MAS Financial S Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore, up 46.64% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 251.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.64% from Rs. 171.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.25 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 40.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.22% from Rs. 137.41 crore in December 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.34 in December 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 794.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.38% returns over the last 6 months and 67.73% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|251.82
|229.95
|171.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|251.82
|229.95
|171.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.95
|15.41
|11.76
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.61
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|14.19
|12.10
|6.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.48
|25.62
|15.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|195.57
|176.20
|136.94
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|196.18
|176.27
|137.00
|Interest
|127.64
|110.84
|83.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|68.53
|65.43
|53.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|68.53
|65.43
|53.88
|Tax
|17.28
|16.36
|13.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.25
|49.07
|40.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.25
|49.07
|40.10
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.38
|8.98
|7.34
|Diluted EPS
|9.38
|8.98
|7.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.38
|8.98
|7.34
|Diluted EPS
|9.38
|8.98
|7.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited