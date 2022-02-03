MAS Financial S Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 171.72 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.72 crore in December 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 141.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.10 crore in December 2021 up 10.84% from Rs. 36.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.41 crore in December 2021 up 21.77% from Rs. 112.84 crore in December 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.62 in December 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 471.45 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)