MAS Financial S Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore, up 41.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore in December 2018 up 41.04% from Rs. 112.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.45 crore in December 2018 up 79.38% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in December 2018 up 63.34% from Rs. 78.58 crore in December 2017.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.33 in December 2017.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 539.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -15.70% over the last 12 months.