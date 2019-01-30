MAS Financial S Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore, up 41.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore in December 2018 up 41.04% from Rs. 112.05 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.45 crore in December 2018 up 79.38% from Rs. 25.34 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.35 crore in December 2018 up 63.34% from Rs. 78.58 crore in December 2017.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.33 in December 2017.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 539.70 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.56% returns over the last 6 months and -15.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|MAS Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.04
|134.38
|112.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.04
|134.38
|112.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.62
|11.17
|10.34
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.32
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|13.60
|12.51
|12.28
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.27
|8.50
|11.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|124.22
|101.87
|77.28
|Other Income
|3.80
|0.27
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.02
|102.14
|78.26
|Interest
|58.66
|48.47
|39.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|69.36
|53.67
|38.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|69.36
|53.67
|38.75
|Tax
|23.90
|19.09
|13.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.45
|34.58
|25.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.45
|34.58
|25.34
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.32
|6.33
|5.33
|Diluted EPS
|8.32
|6.33
|5.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.32
|6.33
|5.33
|Diluted EPS
|8.32
|6.33
|5.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited