MAS Financial S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 45.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 165.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.98 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.14 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 134.80 crore in September 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.