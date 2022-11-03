 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MAS Financial S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 45.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 165.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.98 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.14 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 134.80 crore in September 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.

MAS Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.12 205.46 165.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.12 205.46 165.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.69 14.94 10.72
Depreciation 0.68 0.58 0.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 12.31 8.46 8.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.05 21.86 11.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.38 159.62 134.04
Other Income 0.08 0.24 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.46 159.86 134.31
Interest 115.92 97.32 80.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.55 62.54 53.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.55 62.54 53.40
Tax 16.89 16.16 13.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.66 46.38 39.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.66 46.38 39.72
Minority Interest -0.68 -0.43 -0.60
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.98 45.95 39.12
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 8.41 7.16
Diluted EPS 9.14 8.41 7.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.14 8.41 7.16
Diluted EPS 9.14 8.41 7.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
