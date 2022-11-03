MAS Financial S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 45.23% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 165.34 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.98 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.14 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 134.80 crore in September 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|240.12
|205.46
|165.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|240.12
|205.46
|165.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.69
|14.94
|10.72
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.58
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|12.31
|8.46
|8.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.05
|21.86
|11.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|183.38
|159.62
|134.04
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.24
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|183.46
|159.86
|134.31
|Interest
|115.92
|97.32
|80.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.55
|62.54
|53.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|67.55
|62.54
|53.40
|Tax
|16.89
|16.16
|13.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.66
|46.38
|39.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.66
|46.38
|39.72
|Minority Interest
|-0.68
|-0.43
|-0.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|49.98
|45.95
|39.12
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.14
|8.41
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|9.14
|8.41
|7.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.14
|8.41
|7.16
|Diluted EPS
|9.14
|8.41
|7.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited