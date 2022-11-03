English
    MAS Financial S Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore, up 45.23% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.12 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 165.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.98 crore in September 2022 up 27.75% from Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.14 crore in September 2022 up 36.6% from Rs. 134.80 crore in September 2021.

    MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.16 in September 2021.

    MAS Financial S shares closed at 799.85 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.91% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.

    MAS Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.12205.46165.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.12205.46165.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6914.9410.72
    Depreciation0.680.580.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies12.318.468.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0521.8611.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.38159.62134.04
    Other Income0.080.240.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.46159.86134.31
    Interest115.9297.3280.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.5562.5453.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.5562.5453.40
    Tax16.8916.1613.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.6646.3839.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.6646.3839.72
    Minority Interest-0.68-0.43-0.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.9845.9539.12
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.148.417.16
    Diluted EPS9.148.417.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.148.417.16
    Diluted EPS9.148.417.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
