MAS Financial S Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.34 crore, up 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.34 crore in September 2021 up 2.12% from Rs. 161.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.12 crore in September 2021 up 12.24% from Rs. 34.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.80 crore in September 2021 up 9.66% from Rs. 122.92 crore in September 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.38 in September 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 749.85 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)