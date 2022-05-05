 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.2% from Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.59 crore in March 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 116.24 crore in March 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.

MAS Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.99 180.22 147.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.99 180.22 147.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.94 13.28 8.66
Depreciation 0.53 0.48 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 3.84 7.21 8.89
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.31 16.51 13.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.36 142.73 115.47
Other Income 0.70 0.08 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 153.06 142.81 115.66
Interest 95.11 87.61 65.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.95 55.19 49.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.95 55.19 49.96
Tax 14.52 14.14 13.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.44 41.05 36.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.44 41.05 36.41
Minority Interest -0.49 -0.42 -0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.94 40.63 36.33
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.86 7.43 6.65
Diluted EPS 7.86 7.43 6.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.86 7.43 6.65
Diluted EPS 7.86 7.43 6.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #MAS Financial S #MAS Financial Services #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.