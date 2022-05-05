MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.2% from Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.59 crore in March 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 116.24 crore in March 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.99
|180.22
|147.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|187.99
|180.22
|147.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.94
|13.28
|8.66
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.48
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.84
|7.21
|8.89
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.31
|16.51
|13.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|152.36
|142.73
|115.47
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.08
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|153.06
|142.81
|115.66
|Interest
|95.11
|87.61
|65.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|57.95
|55.19
|49.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|57.95
|55.19
|49.96
|Tax
|14.52
|14.14
|13.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|43.44
|41.05
|36.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|43.44
|41.05
|36.41
|Minority Interest
|-0.49
|-0.42
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|42.94
|40.63
|36.33
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.86
|7.43
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|7.86
|7.43
|6.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.86
|7.43
|6.65
|Diluted EPS
|7.86
|7.43
|6.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
