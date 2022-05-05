MAS Financial S Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore, up 27.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.99 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 147.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.94 crore in March 2022 up 18.2% from Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.59 crore in March 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 116.24 crore in March 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 661.45 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and -16.65% over the last 12 months.