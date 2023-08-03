MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 205.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.92 crore in June 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.15 crore in June 2023 up 41.58% from Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2022.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2022.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 790.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 38.46% over the last 12 months.