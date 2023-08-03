English
    MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.00 crore in June 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 205.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.92 crore in June 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.15 crore in June 2023 up 41.58% from Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2022.

    MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.41 in June 2022.

    MAS Financial S shares closed at 790.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.35% returns over the last 6 months and 38.46% over the last 12 months.

    MAS Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.00280.93205.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.00280.93205.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6120.0114.94
    Depreciation0.860.760.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies19.4818.378.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1521.4221.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.90220.37159.62
    Other Income0.391.340.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.29221.71159.86
    Interest149.75149.6297.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.5472.0962.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.5472.0962.54
    Tax18.9815.2716.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.5656.8246.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.5656.8246.38
    Minority Interest-0.64-0.56-0.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.9256.2645.95
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4110.298.41
    Diluted EPS10.4110.298.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.4110.298.41
    Diluted EPS10.4110.298.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

