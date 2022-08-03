 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore, up 31.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore in June 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 156.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 125.56 crore in June 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 571.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.

MAS Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.46 187.99 156.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.46 187.99 156.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.94 13.94 9.85
Depreciation 0.58 0.53 0.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 8.46 3.84 14.69
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.86 17.31 6.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.62 152.36 124.87
Other Income 0.24 0.70 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.86 153.06 124.99
Interest 97.32 95.11 75.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.54 57.95 49.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.54 57.95 49.93
Tax 16.16 14.52 12.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.38 43.44 36.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.38 43.44 36.94
Minority Interest -0.43 -0.49 -0.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.95 42.94 36.61
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.41 7.86 6.70
Diluted EPS 8.41 7.86 6.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.41 7.86 6.70
Diluted EPS 8.41 7.86 6.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 3, 2022
