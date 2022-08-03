MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore, up 31.36% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore in June 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 156.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 125.56 crore in June 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 571.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.
|MAS Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|205.46
|187.99
|156.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|205.46
|187.99
|156.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.94
|13.94
|9.85
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.53
|0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|8.46
|3.84
|14.69
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.86
|17.31
|6.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.62
|152.36
|124.87
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.70
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|159.86
|153.06
|124.99
|Interest
|97.32
|95.11
|75.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|62.54
|57.95
|49.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|62.54
|57.95
|49.93
|Tax
|16.16
|14.52
|12.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|46.38
|43.44
|36.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|46.38
|43.44
|36.94
|Minority Interest
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-0.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|45.95
|42.94
|36.61
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.41
|7.86
|6.70
|Diluted EPS
|8.41
|7.86
|6.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.41
|7.86
|6.70
|Diluted EPS
|8.41
|7.86
|6.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
