MAS Financial S Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore, up 31.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.46 crore in June 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 156.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.95 crore in June 2022 up 25.52% from Rs. 36.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.44 crore in June 2022 up 27.78% from Rs. 125.56 crore in June 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.70 in June 2021.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 571.10 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.95% returns over the last 6 months and -29.47% over the last 12 months.