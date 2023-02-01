 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MAS Financial S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 180.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 143.29 crore in December 2021.

MAS Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.40 240.12 180.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.40 240.12 180.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.06 17.69 13.28
Depreciation 0.70 0.68 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 14.22 12.31 7.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.49 26.05 16.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 202.93 183.38 142.73
Other Income 0.76 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.69 183.46 142.81
Interest 133.16 115.92 87.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.53 67.55 55.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.53 67.55 55.19
Tax 17.78 16.89 14.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.74 50.66 41.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.74 50.66 41.05
Minority Interest -0.64 -0.68 -0.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.10 49.98 40.63
Equity Share Capital 54.66 54.66 54.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 9.14 7.43
Diluted EPS 9.53 9.14 7.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.53 9.14 7.43
Diluted EPS 9.53 9.14 7.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
