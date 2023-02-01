MAS Financial S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 180.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 143.29 crore in December 2021.
MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.43 in December 2021.
MAS Financial S shares closed at 791.50 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.73% returns over the last 6 months and 61.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|MAS Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.40
|240.12
|180.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.40
|240.12
|180.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.06
|17.69
|13.28
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.68
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|14.22
|12.31
|7.21
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.49
|26.05
|16.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|202.93
|183.38
|142.73
|Other Income
|0.76
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|203.69
|183.46
|142.81
|Interest
|133.16
|115.92
|87.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.53
|67.55
|55.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.53
|67.55
|55.19
|Tax
|17.78
|16.89
|14.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.74
|50.66
|41.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.74
|50.66
|41.05
|Minority Interest
|-0.64
|-0.68
|-0.42
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|52.10
|49.98
|40.63
|Equity Share Capital
|54.66
|54.66
|54.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.53
|9.14
|7.43
|Diluted EPS
|9.53
|9.14
|7.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.53
|9.14
|7.43
|Diluted EPS
|9.53
|9.14
|7.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited