MAS Financial S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 180.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 143.29 crore in December 2021.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.43 in December 2021.

Read More