    MAS Financial S Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore, up 45.6% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MAS Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.40 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 180.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.39 crore in December 2022 up 42.64% from Rs. 143.29 crore in December 2021.

    MAS Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.40240.12180.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.40240.12180.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.0617.6913.28
    Depreciation0.700.680.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.2212.317.21
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4926.0516.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.93183.38142.73
    Other Income0.760.080.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.69183.46142.81
    Interest133.16115.9287.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.5367.5555.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.5367.5555.19
    Tax17.7816.8914.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.7450.6641.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.7450.6641.05
    Minority Interest-0.64-0.68-0.42
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.1049.9840.63
    Equity Share Capital54.6654.6654.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.539.147.43
    Diluted EPS9.539.147.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.539.147.43
    Diluted EPS9.539.147.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited