MAS Financial S Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.22 crore in December 2021 up 20.13% from Rs. 150.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.63 crore in December 2021 up 12.86% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.29 crore in December 2021 up 21.27% from Rs. 118.16 crore in December 2020.

MAS Financial S EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2020.

MAS Financial S shares closed at 471.45 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.00% returns over the last 6 months and -46.71% over the last 12 months.