Marvel Vinyls Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.51 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marvel Vinyls are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.51 crore in March 2019 down 8.74% from Rs. 66.30 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019 up 72.95% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2019 up 20.62% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2018.
Marvel Vinyls EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.
|
|Marvel Vinyls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.51
|60.15
|66.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.51
|60.15
|66.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.25
|46.20
|43.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|0.31
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.66
|-2.81
|1.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.83
|5.32
|6.25
|Depreciation
|1.12
|0.91
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.67
|9.06
|11.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.62
|1.15
|2.21
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.55
|0.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.91
|1.69
|3.16
|Interest
|1.76
|1.12
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.15
|0.57
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.15
|0.57
|1.35
|Tax
|0.93
|0.19
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.22
|0.38
|0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.22
|0.38
|0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|4.97
|4.97
|4.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|0.93
|--
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|0.93
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|0.93
|--
|Diluted EPS
|2.89
|0.93
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited