Marvel Vinyls Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.51 crore, down 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.51 crore in March 2019 down 8.74% from Rs. 66.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019 up 72.95% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2019 up 20.62% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2018.

Marvel Vinyls EPS has increased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.