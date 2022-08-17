Marvel Vinyls Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.77 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marvel Vinyls are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.77 crore in June 2022 up 7.48% from Rs. 77.01 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022 down 37.83% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2021.
Marvel Vinyls EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2021.
|
|Marvel Vinyls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.77
|90.29
|77.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.77
|90.29
|77.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|72.35
|73.70
|52.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|--
|1.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.89
|0.35
|1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.91
|5.38
|4.67
|Depreciation
|1.03
|1.48
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.98
|8.88
|13.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.50
|3.18
|Other Income
|2.08
|3.84
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.47
|4.34
|5.10
|Interest
|0.76
|1.24
|1.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.71
|3.10
|3.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.71
|3.10
|3.46
|Tax
|0.43
|0.77
|1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|2.33
|1.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|2.33
|1.88
|Equity Share Capital
|4.97
|4.97
|4.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|0.48
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|0.48
|4.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|0.48
|4.43
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|0.48
|4.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited