Marvel Vinyls Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.77 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.77 crore in June 2022 up 7.48% from Rs. 77.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 32.17% from Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022 down 37.83% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2021.

Marvel Vinyls EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.43 in June 2021.